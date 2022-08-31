The 2018 murder of a Braselton businessman at his shop on his birthday remains unsolved as the four-year anniversary of his death recently passed.

Eric Adams died July 27, 2018 after being found on the floor with a motorcycle on his chest at Adams Motorsports at 11852 Lewis Braselton Blvd. It was later determined he died from a gunshot wound. He was 32.

