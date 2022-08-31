The 2018 murder of a Braselton businessman at his shop on his birthday remains unsolved as the four-year anniversary of his death recently passed.
Eric Adams died July 27, 2018 after being found on the floor with a motorcycle on his chest at Adams Motorsports at 11852 Lewis Braselton Blvd. It was later determined he died from a gunshot wound. He was 32.
Both Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau Investigation, which was called in to assist with the investigation, said last week that there are no updates on the case.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum, however, said she recently discussed the case with Chief Assistant District Attorney Sarah Griffie.
“I am working on getting it looked at thoroughly again, with the help of some others,” Mangum said in an email.
Adams’ murder remains an unusual homicide.
A witness told officers he heard something fall in Adams’ shop and went over to check. The witness reportedly pulled the motorcycle off of Adams and saw he was heavily bleeding and gasping for air.
Adams was reportedly working alone.
The witness called 911, and EMS found Adams unresponsive on the floor. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Authorities later received a call from the witness, who said he found two holes in his shop wall which neighbored Adams’ shop. A medical unit then told deputies that it appeared Adams had a bullet wound to the chest. Medical staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville also noted a “suspicious injury consistent with a gunshot wound” and contacted law enforcement.
Adams’ body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Multiple incidents at Adams’ shop preceded his murder, including Adams notifying law enforcement of Facebook harassment by a customer and another customer threatening to sue Adams for work done on a four-wheeler.
Following his death, a GoFundMe page was started to help Adams’ family cover his funeral expenses. Adams was the father of three children.
“This has been a journey we were not prepared for,” his sister, Nicole Brooks, wrote in 2018 on the GoFundMe page. “His children nor his fiancée deserved to have to go through this. Our family was torn apart and not a moment goes by we all wish Eric was still here with us.”
Anyone with information can contact the JCSO anonymous tip line at 706-367-3784.
