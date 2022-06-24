A 9-year-old autistic girl from South Hall County found wandering in the middle of Poplar Springs Road just before midnight Friday has been identified and reunited with her family, according to a press release.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to a 911 call from a citizen who stopped when she saw the child in the road. Because the child was non-verbal, she was unable to tell investigators who she was or where she lived. Initially, deputies tried to retrace the child’s steps, bringing in a K9 unit to assist. The girl’s photo was shared on Hall County Sheriff’s Office social media sites, asking for the public’s help in finding the girl’s family. Investigators also contacted two school resource officers (SROs) who work in nearby elementary schools to help with identification of the girl. Ultimately, the SROs were able to get the child’s name, address and parent information.
As investigators were working to determine the girl’s identity, she was transported to the hospital for observation. She was treated for some minor scratches and abrasions she suffered while walking outdoors. The girl was reunited with her mother and father at the hospital.
Investigators were able to determine the child left home after her father left the house for work at 9 p.m. The house is customarily locked with a key to prevent the girl from leaving, but she somehow retrieved the key and used it to go outside, walking nearly a mile away from home.
"The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for a good outcome to a scary situation, and we’re thankful to community members and media partners who helped spread the word overnight," the press release stated.
