State Rep. Timothy Barr (R-Lawrenceville) has announced plans to run for Georgia's 10th District Congressional seat.
That congressional seat is currently held by Jody Hice, who announced in March that he will challenge Brad Raffensberger for the Georgia Secretary of State seat in next year's Republican primary election.
Barr was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2012, representing District 103, which covers portions of north Gwinnett and south Hall counties.
