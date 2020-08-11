Barrow County planners will consider a request next week for a large mixed use development off Hwy. 211.
Ridgeline Land Planning, Inc., is requesting a rezoning of 53 acres at 1308 Lec Stone Rd., Hoschton, from AG to C-2 and R-3. Developers plan apartments, townhomes and commercial space on the land.
Barrow County’s Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the request Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. The Barrow County Board of Commissioners will hold a second hearing Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. Both will be held at 30 North Broad St., Winder.
The proposed project, “Stone Tract” would include 312 apartments, 158 townhomes and 37,500 square feet of commercial space at 1308 Lec Stone Rd., just northwest of the Highway 211/Freeman Johnson Road junction and a couple miles south of Interstate 85.
The request has raised opposition from some area residents who are organizing to push back against the request.
