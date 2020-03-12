The Barrow County School System will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.
Schools will reopen Monday, March 30.
"Barrow County School System has been closely monitoring coronavirus (COVID-19) with guidance from the CDC, Georgia Department of Public Health, Barrow County Health Department, Barrow County Emergency Services and Georgia Department of Education," superintendent Chris McMichael said in a statement. "As the situation has continued to change rapidly, our top priority remains the health and safety of our school community."
During this closing, there will be no extracurricular activities, sports, school events or field trips. As additional information and guidance is provided, updates will be shared.
Over this period, schools and buses will continue to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected using COVID-19 approved cleaners.
"We ask our families to wash backpacks, coats, and jackets as soon as possible as well," McMichael said.
In the near future, the school system will be sending out information regarding potential resources for learning from home. Additional information and FAQs are posted at barrow.k12.ga.us/updates.
All activities scheduled this weekend will continue as planned. All BCSS staff who are scheduled to work on Friday should report to work as planned.
"Especially in this uncertain time, we appreciate our community for their continued support," McMichael said. "Please take the necessary precautions to keep yourself, your families, and the broader community safe."
