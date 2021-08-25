The Town of Braselton stands to receive an approximate $2 million cut of Barrow County’s 2023 SPLOST, and that money that could mean additions to a planned 71-acre park on Hwy. 124.
The first phase of the park, estimated to cost a little over $1 million, is scheduled for bid soon, according to town manager Jennifer Scott. But amenities not included in that first phase can be paid for through the town’s share of the 2023 Barrow County SPLOST.
The town wouldn’t have all the money in hand until 2029. Barrow County has proposed SPLOST with an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the cities that will allow collections for six years. The Braselton Town Council voted at its Aug. 16 to authorize mayor Bill Orr to sign the IGA, and the Barrow County Board of Commissioners was set to vote on the IGA on Aug. 24.
While Braselton leaders voted to allot money from this SPLOST to parks, it is not locked into spending that money on the Hwy. 124 park.
“There could be a different park that’s identified, but it would have to be a park in Barrow County,” Scott said.
The first phase of the park will cover infrastructure (including parking, driveway and restrooms), a dog park, walking trails and a pavilion.
One of the highlights of the second phase is the amphitheater, which was projected to cost $402,000 back in 2019 when plans were drawn up. Phase 2 also calls for additional walking trails and playgrounds.
The 2023 SPLOST funds wouldn’t cover the entire price tag of everything proposed for Phase 2, Scott said. So, between now and the end of the 2023 SPLOST, the mayor and council must decide "which items to do if that’s the park that they decided to do,” Scott explained.
