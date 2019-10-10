BECKY RICHARDSON

1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I sincerely care for the people and the Town of Braselton. Braselton needs strong leadership with the ability to look at new ideas for smart growth while preserving its unique history and character. There is no way to measure the value of experience when it comes to being an effective council member. I have 4 years of experience and have seen 50 years of Braselton development. There were times when I was guilty of being a maverick on the council and that was a good thing at the time. I stand on principle even when my position is not popular.
I firmly believe that the level of service and leadership that I have provided during my term will benefit our community for years to come. I have been a strong voice and brought attention to growth in distribution centers. I understand that the I-85 corridor is the common location for these, but I have been vocal as to the location and volume that we have today. My position and working with the Mayor/Council has resulted in 2 denials and 1 withdrawal of distribution centers during my term.
Effectiveness is key! I am well prepared to commit to Braselton’s future planning and intend to do so with positive and effective leadership, conservative budgeting, planning competencies, and open, honest and transparent governing.
My heart and my passion lie within the Town of Braselton. I want to continue to bring my commitment, my passion and my time to ensuring a better tomorrow for Braselton as she grows and develops, and with your help and divine guidance, I will continue to do so.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Growth should be guided by the towns comprehensive and land use plans that have been established and approved in prior years. With the challenges of fast growth that lie before us, it is imperative that the town reviews and updates its current Development Code very soon to be best prepared for this growth.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
Three key issues facing our community:
• Managing Growth/Smart Growth
• Public Safety
• Traffic
I know that growth is going to occur. The question is how do we assure our citizens that growth will be reasonable and measured. With my experience on the council and a lifelong resident, I am convinced that growth should be gradual and not a boom-bust that will only come back to bite us in the end. Measured and gradual growth will give the town time to absorb the costs of development, hire additional police officers and build the necessary infrastructure. We must start at a neutral position to every proposal. This involves starting in the middle and looking at both sides considering the legalities of the property owners on both sides as our U.S. Constitution demands. Mature, fair and responsible deliberations must enter into every decision that the council makes. We must continue to work toward the goals of Braselton’s comprehensive plan in order to protect the quality of life for our citizens and address these issues as part of the big-picture plans for our future. This means ensuring that each decision made is in alignment with Braselton’s future goals. Managing growth will require examination to the drivers of growth and how growth will provide value to our community.
As a strong supporter of the police, it is my intent to search for ways to increase the budget allowing additional police protection in addition to encouraging more community involvement in order to provide the public safety we need for our community's present and future needs. During my current term, we have added 3 officers to our police department.
Unfortunately, traffic is something that we all have to contend with. I have talked to many of our citizens that are concerned with traffic and have felt their frustrations. In the neighborhoods around Highway 53 and the I-85 Interstate exit, the issue is semi-trucks blocking traffic flow. In the short term we must continue using police officers to assist with this issue. The town is diligently working to find better solutions for the congestion. We recently reviewed proper signage which included bigger signs to better assist with no parking. Under review, is to add bigger no parking signs and additional stop signs to be placed where the semi-trucks exit onto Chardonnay Trace, with potential lights. A project to repave with asphalt construction that Georgia Department of Transportation recommended and will last for 10 years could begin as early as Spring 2020. This would add an extra through lane to the existing lanes. As a future solution, the completion of the Braselton Parkway could offer another outlet for the residents in that neighborhood. Congestion is also an issue on Highway 211. The town is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation and moving forward with the widening of Highway 211. Our town officials will have to work diligently and closely with the Georgia Department of Transportation and our county officials to ensure they are doing everything possible to keep traffic flowing as best as possible for Highway 53 and 211.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
I am a native of, and well-established resident of Braselton. I have been actively involved in the community of Braselton being the second generation of my family to have lived and worked here. I graduated from Jackson County High School. Over the years, I have actively participated in a number of events with churches, schools and local businesses. I am a lifetime member of the Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library. My presence and commitment to the community has been woven into the fabric of my life.
During my professional career, I built a career in management with the well branded Fortune 100 Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance. My tenure of 32 years with this organization has allowed me many experiences critical to meeting and exceeding the expectations of the community. As a current member of the Braselton Town Council, I have attended many hours of training from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government/University of Georgia and in June of 2019 received a Certificate of Achievement. For almost 4 years, I have brought advanced business skills to the role and have every intention to deliver superior results. I am customer focused, mature, and have the ability to work well with others. I have the willingness to work hard and exceed goals as I am very decisive, determined and dependable!
I have seen Braselton grow from approximately 250 residents when I was a child to the current approximately 12,000 residents that now call it home. I have witnessed many changes and my belief is that there are greater things to come. I am well versed on the economic and development challenges that face our growing community.
As I have said before, my heart and my passion lie within the Town of Braselton. I will continue to bring my commitment, my passion and my time to ensure a better tomorrow for Braselton as she grows. With your help and divine guidance, I will continue to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.