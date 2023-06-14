Though they’re still in the early planning stage, Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) members hope to debut a town beer festival in 2024.
The DDA touched on the idea briefly during its Thursday (June 8) meeting, though the DDA’s organizational committee had previously discussed the topic more in-depth.
The DDA looks to establish the festival as an annual fundraiser. It is still considering a potential date for 2024 but wants to host the event on the town green.
“I’m pretty excited about what that could turn into,” DDA member Mitch Chapman said.
Chapman said a beer festival could generate more funds than the DDA’s Toast to Braselton, the organization’s top money maker. He also noted nearby cities hosting beer festivals.
“It is interesting to see how other (cities), Suwanee and Gainesville, how some of the other places do it,” Chapman said.
DDA member Chip Dale, who owns Braselton Brewing Company, has already done some preliminary work toward a potential event.
“The more I dive into it, the more I think it’s doable,” Dale said.
The beer festival would replace the DDA’s Zombie Run 5K, which the DDA has dropped from its fundraising schedule. The DDA, however, discussed the possibility of hosting a 5K in the future if it can find another course.
In other discussions, the DDA:
•reviewed a proposed $109,295 budget for Fiscal Year 2024. The DDA is slated to vote on the budget Thursday (June 15) at 11 a.m.
•recommended to the city council the reappointment of board members Cheri Winham Huff and Sue Wyatt, whose terms are expiring.
•heard that the DDA’s second ArtRageous festival will be held indoors and outdoors on Sept. 9. The indoor location will be the Braselton Civic Center, while the outdoor location will be the town green.
•heard that a Braselton Parking Deck mural extension design has been submitted for approval.
•heard that the DDA promotions committee wants to add downtown signage highlighting the parking deck and other landmarks. It is also interested in introducing downtown scavenger hunts, geocaching events and a car show.
•learned that the DDA’s Toast to Braselton will be moved to a Friday (May 10) in 2024. The event has previously been held on a Thursday. Chapman said this year’s Toast to Braselton netted $39,649.
•heard that the economic development committee wants to establish a grant application process to assist local business owners with various projects, from capital improvement to new product introduction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.