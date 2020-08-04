Work on a new recreation park in Jackson County could begin soon following action Aug. 3 by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The BOC approved a bid of $1.5 million for phase 1 of Gum Springs Park in West Jackson. The bid was awarded to Magnum Contracting of Jasper.
Phase 1 of the project will deal with basic infrastructure placement at the site. The building of activity fields for baseball, softball and soccer will be done in phase 2 of the construction.
The project is part of SPLOST 6 expenditures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.