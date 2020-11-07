A divided nation has spoken and Democrat Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.
The race was called around noon on Saturday as the results in Pennsylvania became clear with Biden taking that battleground state.
Surprisingly, Georgia became a key swing state as well with the results still undecided, but with Biden leading by a few thousand votes in the state, which has been dominated by the GOP for three decades.
Jackson County voted strongly for incumbent GOP President Donald Trump with around 79% of the vote locally.
That was typical across most rural areas of the state, but Biden took the more urban areas around the state, offsetting Trump's rural strength.
Although Biden has won the presidency, the nation remains divided politically. President Donald Trump has not yet conceded that he lost the race and some commentators expect him to attempt to litigate the election results.
