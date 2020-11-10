A divided nation has spoken and Democrat Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.
The race was called around noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, as the results in Pennsylvania became clear with Biden taking that battleground state.
The Democratic president-elect has also apparently taken Georgia, although those results aren't yet official.
"Surprisingly, Georgia became a key swing state as well with the results still undecided, but with Biden leading by a few thousand votes in the state, which has been dominated by the GOP for three decades," said Jackson County Democratic Party chairman Pete Fuller. "The Jackson County Democrats are incredibly proud of this state and our role in pushing Georgia into the status of being a blue state. Two years ago a massive organizational effort occurred that laid a good bit of the groundwork for this year. This year, Dems garnered 20.1% of the Jackson County vote, an improvement of 4% from the 2016 16.1%."
Jackson County voted strongly for incumbent GOP President Donald Trump with around 79% of the vote locally.
“As we continue to await results from all around the state and country, it’s clear where Jackson County stands," said Jackson County GOP chairman T.J. Dearman. "Despite non stop, personal attacks coming from local democratic candidates, the people of Jackson County saw right through it and reelected our Republicans by a whopping 80%."
That kind of result was typical across most rural areas of the state, but Biden took the more urban areas around Georgia, offsetting Trump's rural strength.
Most Braselton-area counties voted in favor of Trump’s re-election (with Jackson County at 78.3%; Hall County at 70.9% and Barrow County at 70.1%). Gwinnett County favored Biden with 58.4% of the vote, but the Braselton portion of Gwinnett favored Trump.
Although Biden has won the presidency, the nation remains divided politically. President Donald Trump has not yet conceded that he lost the race and some commentators expect him to attempt to litigate the election results.
RUNOFFS COMING
Meanwhile, the two Congressional Senate seats up for grab in Georgia are both headed for a runoff.
Incumbent Republican David Perdue will face Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in the Jan. 5 runoff after neither secured 50% of the vote. (Perdue got 49.73% of the vote to Ossoff’s 47.95%.)
Meanwhile, Incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler will face Democratic Raphael Warnock in the runoff. (Loeffler secured 25.91% of the vote, while Warnock garnered 32.9%. Republican Doug Collins got 19.95% of the vote in the General Election.)
LOCAL RACES
Last week’s paper was printed while many counties were still tallying votes for local races. An update on those races includes:
FEDERAL SENATE AND HOUSE SEATS
• U.S. House District 7: Rich McCormick (R), 48.61%; Carolyn Bourdeax (D), 51.39%
• U.S. House District 9: Andrew Clyde (R), 78.59%; Devin Pandy (D), 21.41%
• U.S. House District 10: Incumbent Jody Hice (R), 62.3%; Tabitha Johnson-Green (D), 37.7%
STATE SEATS
• State Senate District 45: Clint Dixon (R), 55.6%; Matielyn Jones (D), 44.4%
• State Senate District 47: Incumbent Frank Ginn (R), 65.86%; Dawn Johnson (D), 34.14%
• State House District 31: Incumbent Tommy Benton (R), 80.32%; Pete Fuller (D), 19.68%
• State House District 103: Incumbent Timothy Barr (R), 67.5%; Clifton Marshall (D), 32.5%
GWINNETT COUNTY
• District attorney: Incumbent Danny Porter (R), 44.01%; Patsy Austin-Gatson (D), 55.99%
• Sheriff: Lou Solis Jr. (R), 42.62%; Keybo Taylor (D), 57.38%
• Tax commissioner: Incumbent Richard Steele (R), 45.05%; Tiffany Porter (D), 54.95%
• County commission chair: David Post (R), 42.12%; Nicole Love Hendrickson (D), 57.88%
• Commission district 1: Laurie McClain (R), 44.24%; Kirkland Carden (D), 55.76%
• Commission district 3: Ben Archer (R), 41.12%; Jasper Watkins III (D), 58.88%
• Board of education district 1: Incumbent Carole C. Boyce (R), 41.13%; Karen Watkins (D), 58.87%
• Board of education district 3: Incumbent Mary Kay Murphy (R), 50.54%; Tanisha Banks (D), 49.46%
• Soil and water: Travys Harper, 22.49%; incumbent Ellis R. Lamme, 41.49%; incumbent Matthew R. Retter, 36.02%
• Gwinnett-Buford BOE SPLOST: yes, 76.62%; no, 23.38%
• Gwinnett transit referendum: yes, 49.87%; no, 50.13%
JACKSON COUNTY
• County commission district 1: Incumbent Jim Hix (R), 79.52%; Jamie Mitchem (D), 20.48%
• County commission district 2: Incumbent Chas Hardy (R), 81.88%; Brodriche D. Jackson (D), 18.12%
HALL COUNTY
• Soil and water: Todd Chapman, 33.85%; Michael Crow, 21.09%; incumbent Mike Haynes, 45.06%
