Petit Le Mans returns to the Braselton area this week, bringing with it an annual financial windfall for the town.
The 25th edition of the sports car endurance race event began today (Wednesday, Sept. 28) at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta — which sits just outside of Braselton in southern Hall County — and will run until Saturday (Oct. 1). Petit Le Mans, an internationally-popular event, has meant loads of dollars for town businesses for a quarter century.
“Our hotels and businesses rely on Petit Le Mans every year, just as they rely on Michelin Raceway the entire year,” said Nikki Perry, Braselton’s tourism director.
While no economic numbers specific to Braselton were available, some general numbers help tell the impact. The race draws approximately 140,000 fans, about 10 times the town’s population, filling all 800 of Braselton’s hotel rooms (and hotel rooms throughout the area). Those fans will spend millions collectively between lodging, food, fuel and shopping over the four-day event, not only bolstering in-town businesses but generating revenue for the town as well.
“In addition to hotel-motel tax (dollars), they’re also bringing in sales tax and alcohol-tax revenue,” Perry said. “That supports the town budget in a big way.”
Perry said those dollars, as well as those generated from Chateau Elan, have impacted Braselton residents positively.
“Braselton residents can say, ‘thank you,’ to Michelin Raceway for not having to pay a property tax,” she said. “I think that’s probably fair to say. Between Michelin Raceway and Chateau Elan, they bring in enough tourists that it really supports the Braselton town budget.”
Perry — who will be at the venue all week — said she works closely with Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta to promote Braselton and assist race fans with where to dine and shop in town.
“We look at this as a great opportunity to not only to bring people into Braselton to the track, but to raise awareness about all the other things that there are to do in Braselton the rest of the year,” Perry said.
The town is also running a special trolley route to the hotels for fans wanting to visit Braselton’s main dining areas, shopping areas and downtown. Perry said the town is proud to be associated with an event known world-wide.
“It is very exciting to see people fly in from Europe, all over the world, to come to an event in Braselton, Georgia, ” she said, “and come see our small town and our southern charm. It’s very exciting to see and be a part of.”
And, with 25 years worth of races, Petit Le Mans has become a part of the town’s identity.
“It is definitely part of the town’s identity,” Perry said. “The race track is part of the town’s identity and being home to such a huge international event is such an honor, and we’re very excited to be part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.