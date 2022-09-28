PETIT LE MANS PREVIEW

The 25th-annual Petit Le Mans is set for Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The event means millions annually in tourism dollars for Braselton.

 Photo courtesy of Sean Montgomery

Petit Le Mans returns to the Braselton area this week, bringing with it an annual financial windfall for the town.

The 25th edition of the sports car endurance race event began today (Wednesday, Sept. 28) at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta — which sits just outside of Braselton in southern Hall County — and will run until Saturday (Oct. 1). Petit Le Mans, an internationally-popular event, has meant loads of dollars for town businesses for a quarter century.

