Braselton will experience a different kind of traffic for three days in June.
The annual Bike Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) will stop in town June 6-8, bringing thousands of cyclists to the downtown district. Estimates call for between 1,200 and 1,500 riders. Braselton tourism director Nikki Perry said the town is “thrilled” to be included in the year’s event.
“We’re really excited to host this many bike riders and bring the sport of cycling to Braselton,” she said.
Perry noted the economic impact for downtown of being included in the route, with bikers camping the nights of June 6 and June 7 in Braselton.
“This is going to be a shot in the arm for the local economy during the summertime,” she said. “It’s always busy during the spring and fall months, but in the summer, we tend to have a bit of a lull. This will be a welcomed change of pace for us.”
Braselton is the lone two-night stop along the near 400-mile event, which runs from June 3-10.
“I think we just kind of lucked out being right in the middle of their tour,” Perry said.
The Braselton Civic Center will serve as the indoor camping area for the cyclists. Braselton Park will likely serve as the outdoor camping location. Perry said the town will arrange for outdoor entertainment for the bikers.
Other overnight stops are Clayton, Clarkesville, Gainesville, Madison and Thomson. The ride will finish in Augusta.
Perry said the overnight stops along this year’s route are themed around water and cities near lakes — except for Braselton.
“We just said, ‘Our lake is wine,'" Perry joked. "We don’t have a body of water other than Chateau Elan Winery.”
Perry said it’s important for residents to be aware of the high volume of bike traffic during those days. But she also said that town residents are encouraged to come downtown, interact with the bikers and join in the experience.
“This is certainly a community event, and that’s something that BRAG is always excited about is getting to interact with the locals,” Perry said.
