The Braselton and West Jackson area will be represented by some new faces in Jackson County's government — and at the state level — following the results of the May 24 election.
Chad Bingham will represent the area in the District 3 seat on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners having defeated Steve Wittry 1,793-1,223. Bingham will replace Ralph Richardson who didn't seek re-election.
Also serving on the BOC from West Jackson will be Marty Clark who ran unopposed for the new District 5 seat on the board. District 5 was created this year due to growth in the county on the west side.
Ty Clack will represent the West Jackson area on the Jackson County Board of Education in the Post 5 seat after defeating Richard Irby and Joe Martin. Clack got 53.8% of the vote to avoid a runoff. He will replace Don Clerici on the BOE. Clerici ran for District 31 in the state house, foregoing a re-election bid to the BOE.
Also serving on the BOE from the West Jackson area will be Ricky Sanders who defeated Tommy Rainey 1,017-644 for the BOE Post 2 seat. That district stretches from north of Braselton (north of I-85) through Pendergrass to Maysville. Sanders lives in the West Jackson area and will replace Carol Anglin on the BOE. Anglin didn't seek re-election.
LOCAL STATE CONTESTS
In state-level results, West Jackson resident Don Clerici lost his bid for the District 31 seat in the state House of Representatives. Emory Dunahoo Jr. is on track to win the seat with 53.01% of the vote. Dunahoo received 4,930 votes to Clerici's 4,371 (the district included a small part of Hall County as well as much of Jackson County.)
Dunahoo is an incumbent State Representative who was moved into District 31 during the redistricting process. The seat is currently held by Rep. Tommy Benton who did not seek re-election.
In other area state races, Danny Rampey (R) defeated Marcus Ray (R) in the State House 119 race with 6,542 votes to Ray's 1,365.
With 75% of precincts reporting as of press time, incumbent District 47 State Senator Frank Ginn (R) garnered 66.11% of the vote (16,112 votes) over Ross Harvin (5,014 votes) and Charlie Chase (3,244 votes). The Republican nominee will face Conolus Scott Jr. (D) in November.
U.S. REP. DISTRICT 10
In the Republican nominee race for U.S. Rep. District 10, it appears there will be a runoff between Michael Collins and Vernon Jones. With 94.44% of precincts reporting, Collins has gotten 25.56% of the vote while Jones garnered 21.58% of the vote.
The Democratic race for U.S. Rep. District 10 will also head to a runoff. With 94.4% of precincts reporting, Tabitha Johnson-Green leads with 42.12% of the vote, followed by Jessica Allison Fore (19.28%); Phyllis Hatcher (18.7%); Femi Oduwole (11.65%); and Paul Walton (8.26%).
U.S. REP. DISTRICT 9
In the U.S. Rep. District 9 contest, which covers the Hall and Gwinnett county areas of Braselton, incumbent Andrew Clyde overwhelmingly won the Republican nomination with over 76% of the vote. He will face Democrat Mike Ford in November.
NOTABLE STATE AND FEDERAL RACES
Incumbent Governor Brian Kemp has secured the Republican nomination for governor with 73.69% of the vote, topping David Perdue, who garnered 21.81% of the vote. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
With 95% of precincts reporting, Herschel Walker has secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate with 68.19% of the vote. Walker topped Jackson County native Gary Black, who got 13.36% of the vote.
Walker will face incumbent U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D) in November. Warnock is set to handily defeat Tamara Johnson-Shealey in the Democratic nominee race, carrying the state with 96% of the vote.
Incumbent Brad Raffensperger is set to secure the Secretary of State Republican nomination. Raffensperger has garnered 52.32% of the vote with almost 95% of precincts reporting. Jody Hice was the second top vote-getter with 33.4% of the vote. Hice is currently the District 10 representative in Congress.
A runoff is set to be held in the the race for the Secretary of State Democratic nomination. Bee Nguyen leads with 44.26% of the vote over Dee Dawkins-Haigler (18.72%); Michael Owens (16.44%); Floyd Griffin (10.86%); and John Eaves (9.72%).
