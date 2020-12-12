Blended learning has been extended for several Hall County schools.
In the Braselton area:
Cherokee Bluff Middle and Cherokee Bluff High School will remain on the blended learning model through Wednesday, Dec. 16. Parents will be notified by the end of the day Tuesday, Dec. 15, whether blended learning will be extended.
CW Davis Middle School will remain on the blended learning model through Tuesday, Dec. 15, and parents will receive an update on Monday, Dec. 14, as to whether there will be an extension.
"There was not a significant reduction in quarantine numbers and positives cases in each of these three schools to warrant a return to in-person instruction," Hall County School District leaders said in a news release.
NON-BRASELTON AREA SCHOOLS
- The district has seen improvement in quarantine numbers and positive COVID-19 cases at East Hall High School and students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 14, at EHHS.
- Meanwhile, Chestatee High School will be switched to blended learning beginning Monday, Dec. 14, after the school saw a significant number of student absences. Students will have access to all their current classes through CANVAS and will continue their learning from home. The facility will undergo a deep cleaning on Saturday, December 12. The district expects blended learning to last three days (through Wednesday, Dec. 16). The district will assess the situation daily and communicate with parents by the end of the day Tuesday, Dec. 15, whether blended learning should be extended.
