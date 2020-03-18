The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in Braselton on Wednesday, March 18, from 1-6 p.m.
It will be held in the Braselton Community Room located at 5040 Hwy. 53.
The blood drive comes amid a "severe shortage."
"The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak," according to a news release. "Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood."
Those wishing to give blood can visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross says nearly 2,700 blood drives have been cancelled across the country, resulting in 86,000 fewer blood donations. In the Georgia Region, 166 blood drives have been cancelled, resulting in 7,713 fewer blood donations.
"The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give," according to a news release.
Red Cross leaders state additional measures have been implemented to "ensure blood drives and donation centers are even safety for donors and staff. Some of those measures includes checking the temperature of staff and doctors before entering a drive; providing hand sanitizer; spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices; and increasing surface and equipment disinfecting.
Those wishing to give blood who cannot make it to the Braselton blood drive may do so at the Athens Blood Donation Center, in the Clark Crossing Shopping Center. Hours are: Sundays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mondays-Wednesdays, 12-8 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.