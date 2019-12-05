Locals wishing to donate blood have a few options throughout the month of December. The American Red Cross plans the following blood drives in the area:
•Jefferson — Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fire Training Center, 100 Fowler Dr.
•Hoschton — Dec. 18 from 2-6 p.m. at The Meeting House, 5615 Grand Reunion Dr.
•Jefferson — Dec. 23 from 2-6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Jefferson, 246 Washington St.
