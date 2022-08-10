Gwinnett logo

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners adopted the final Equitable Redevelopment Plan for the Gwinnett Place Mall on Aug. 2, according to a press release. The plan was informed by eight months of community input from over 2,000 Gwinnett residents and focuses on a new model for equitable development to benefit historically marginalized communities.

The Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan addresses five key areas for preservation and growth in the county: housing, small businesses, cultural activity center, neighborhood services and jobs.

