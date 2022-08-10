The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners adopted the final Equitable Redevelopment Plan for the Gwinnett Place Mall on Aug. 2, according to a press release. The plan was informed by eight months of community input from over 2,000 Gwinnett residents and focuses on a new model for equitable development to benefit historically marginalized communities.
The Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan addresses five key areas for preservation and growth in the county: housing, small businesses, cultural activity center, neighborhood services and jobs.
Gwinnett County commissioned HR&A for the Equitable Redevelopment Plan to develop strategies on how to transform the mall into a regional destination and community asset.
The development process included input from various communities, local businesses and government officials — including county staff and the Board of Commissioners — to emphasize equity and that the strategies aligned community needs with public and private investment. Community members shared their ideas for the Gwinnett Place Mall redevelopment through a community open house, small-group conversations, one-on-one interviews, questionnaires for residents and a block party.
The County’s work on the Equitable Redevelopment Plan was completed in tandem with the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District. The improvement district is developing its own findings into the Gwinnett Place Mall Site Revitalization Strategy to provide a complementary perspective and explore ways the project can attract private investment as well as provide a significant return on investment for Gwinnett County.
With the mall's Equitable Redevelopment Plan in place, County leadership will continue its collaboration with the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District around their Livable Centers Initiative study. Both the Equitable Redevelopment Plan and the LCI study will set the stage for conversations with the adjacent property owners on the mall site. The County will invite developer teams to be evaluated and determine the best teams to submit proposals for the full redevelopment process.
