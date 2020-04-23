Braselton leaders recently approved a lot modification that will allow two more drive-thru restaurants in town.
The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals voted April 14 to approve a request from Wilson Development Group for a modification of minimum lot standards for 1.2 acres off Hwy. 53. The property is located in the Hwy. 53 Overlay District, near Zaxby’s and Taco Bell.
Approved changes allow developers to split the property into .6 acre lots and allow a minimum lot width of 112 and 115 feet, respectively, for those two parcels.
A Popeyes and Dunkin’ Donuts are planned on those two properties.
The request was approved unanimously with a number of conditions following an hour-long discussion.
