It appears James Lawson will be a candidate in the upcoming Hoschton City Council special election.
The Jackson County Board of Elections and Registration voted 3-1 on March 16 to deny a challenge against Lawson's residency. (Larry Ewing was opposed.)
The BOE vote came after a lengthy silence, when no board member spoke up to make a motion.
Lawson is set to face Raphael Mayberry in the May 19 election (which was moved from March 24 given the spread of coronavirus).
BRIEF BACKGROUND
Lawson and Mayberry qualified earlier this year to fill the seat of former mayor pro tem, Jim Cleveland. Cleveland came under first in 2019 following his controversial comments about disapproving of interracial relationships.
Shortly after, a challenge was filed with the Jackson County elections board, arguing Lawson didn't meet the residency required to hold office in the City of Hoschton.
The elections board held a hearing on the matter in February, and ultimately voted to uphold the residency challenge, disqualifying Lawson as a candidate.
Lawson filed an appeal in the Superior Court of Jackson County — claiming the board had acted improperly by discussing his case behind closed doors and discussing issues unrelated to his residency — and a stay of the board's decision was ordered until a March 11 hearing.
During that March 11 hearing, Judge Joe Booth vacated the elections board's decision and remanded it back to the board to reconsider.
The elections board held that hearing March 16 and receiving additional evidence from Lawson's attorney, Stanton Porter, about Lawson's residency in Hoschton.
This story will be updated with details from the March 11 court hearing and March 16 elections board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.