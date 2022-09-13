The Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has amended the conditions of a proposed 205-unit lake-front development on North Waterworks Rd., Seymour Circle and Seymour Dr. in South Hall.
The BOC unanimously approved the changes for the "Waterside at Lake Lanier" development at its Sept. 8 meeting. Plans call for 120 apartments, 70 townhomes and 15 cottages.
The BOC approved a rezoning for the 16.28-acre site back in November 2021 but the applicant, FIDES Development, changed the proposed layout of the project substantially enough to require subsequent board approval.
According to the applicant, issues arising during engineering resulted design changes. The leasing office along a subdivision roundabout was relocated, a drive aisle access from an east-west road that connects two peninsulas shifted and some townhomes were also shifted around to accommodate stormwater management areas.
The number of units, however, remains unchanged.
The board also removed a condition requiring FIDES to obtain water from the City of Gainesville. John Hillman of FIDES Development said since the property has been historical served by Buford, obtaining water from Gainesville would constitute a duplication of the American Service Provider Act.
Since the development calls more than 120 units with just one access point, FIDES also met a fire code requirement by equipping the apartments and townhomes with sprinkler fire systems and cottages with 26 foot wide drive aisles for fire vehicles.
In a separate issue pertaining to south Hall, the BOC approved the use of 2.96 acres on Technology Pkwy. and Winder Hwy. for an outdoor storage lot.
