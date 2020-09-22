Jackson County leaders recently approved a residential project off Galilee Church Rd.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a handful of rezoning requests for 27 acres on Galilee Church Rd. near the Jefferson bypass at its Sept. 21 meeting. Developers requested a change from agriculture to R-3 to allow a multi-family residential project.
Kenny Whitworth, with Galilee Springs, LLC, previously said the development would include 216 apartment units.
At the Sept. 21 meeting, Whitworth said he wanted to modify the request to include townhomes and single-family residences.
A handful of area residents have voiced opposition against the development, citing concerns with traffic, property values, increased crime and the impact on the character of the area.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the board approved:
•a rezoning request for 79 acres at 1904 Hwy. 124, Jefferson, from A-2 to R-1. Whitworth, who was also the applicant for this project, said they plan approximately 125 lots in an open space subdivision.
•adding a request to remove a waiting period on 2567 Brock Rd. to the board’s October agenda. Developers plan a Stripling’s General Store on the property. A waiting period had been placed on the site after previous attempts to rezone the land. The Stripling’s request would still need a rezoning.
•appointing Rachel Duke for a 5-year term to the Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services District 3. Commissioner Ralph Richardson Jr. was previously named for the spot, but state law prohibits him from serving on that board.
•accepting an upgraded portion on Joe Bolton Rd.
•accepting right of way on Hwy. 124 at a single-family residential development previously approved at Boone Rd.
•a rezoning request for 20 acres at 3920 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. Applicant Gary Garvin requested an R-1 zoning and plans a 20-lot subdivision.
•a map amendment for 4.6 acres at 625 Curk Roberts Rd., Braselton. The applicant, Omar Ramirez, plans to split the tract and build a residence.
•transmitting the proposed 5-year comprehensive plan update to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission and Georgia Department of Community Affairs for review. The update will come back to the county for final adoption.
