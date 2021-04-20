Around 10.5 miles of roads in Jackson County will get paved or repaved under a plan approved April 10 by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The BOC approved a supplemental list of road pavings in addition to a list it had approved earlier.
The largest project on the new list is the resurfacing of 4.47 miles of Deadwyler Rd. from Hwy. 82 to Hwy. 52.
Also approved for resurfacing were portions of: County Farm Rd., I.W. Davis Rd., Griffeth Rd., Cabin Creek Circle, Nick Duck Rd., Cronic Circle, Ednaville Circle, and Merk Rd.
Dirt roads slated for paving (part or in full) are: Potts Rd., McCreery Rd., Christian Rd., Stoney Brook Lane, and Stark St.
The board also approved paving the parking lot area for the Pat Bell Conference Center at Hurricane Shoals.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, the BOC approved:
• alcohol licenses for Tree Frog Tavern and Grille at 55 Freedom Parkway, Hoschton.
• a contract with BM&K Construction & Engineering for asphalt replacement and drainage improvements at the Jackson County Airport.
• a tower location agreement with the City of Nicholson.
• rezoning 10.5 acres at 4285 Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, from A-2 to A-R to divide the property into seven lots for residential development.
• divide 5 acres on Stockton Farm Rd. into two tracts for residential development.
