Jackson County Board of Commissioners chairman Tom Crow was hospitalized Monday, May 25, following a reported heart attack.
According to county manager Kevin Poe, Crow had a stent put in and is currently recovering from surgery.
Crow has served on the BOC since 2005, first as a district commissioner before being elected chairman.
He is running unopposed for reelection this year.
