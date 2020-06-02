The Jackson County Board of Commissioners made a handful of routine appoints during a brief meeting June 1.
Among the appointments were:
• reappointed Doug Cleveland to the Library Board of Trustees.
• reappointed Jennifer Kidd-Harrison to the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization Advisory Committee. The BOC also named Michelle Price to the group replacing Tabitha Gooch.
• reappointed Don Clerici to another term on the Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC reviewed proposals:
• to add another correctional officer to the staff at the Solid Waste Transfer Station.
• to implement an agreement to allow the state to continue using inmate details on state highway maintenance projects.
• to update an agreement with the UGA Cooperative Extension Service with Jackson County.
• to amend a contract with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission.
