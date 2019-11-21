An oversight board has been created to oversee the operations of the county's new agriculture facility when construction is completed in 2020.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved creating the board at its Nov. 18 meeting.
Named to the oversight board were: Marty Clark as chairman (Clark has overseen the construction planning for the project and led a group to raise private funds to help pay for it); Josh Whitworth, Young Farmer coordinator for Jackson County; Robin Wilson of Rocking W Angus farm in Commerce; David Callaway, agricultural instructor at Jefferson City School System; Michael Cronic, member of the Jackson County Board of Education; Denise Temple, officer manager of the Jackson County Farm Bureau; Phil Page, cattle and swine producer in West Jackson; April Davis, Commerce City School System agricultural teacher; and the Jackson County Cooperative Extension Agent as an ex-officio member of the board.
In a related action, the BOC approved a $40,000 change order to the construction of the ag facility to upgrade 270 small animal gates for easier use.
OTHER ACTION
In other action on Nov. 18, the BOC voted to:
• terminate its misdemeanor probation services contract with C.S.R.A. Probation Services and move the contract to Southeast Corrections. The move comes at the request of judges in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit and is supported by the Jackson County and Barrow County sheriffs' offices. If approved, the move will change on Jan. 1, 2020.
• approve a list of roads totaling 10 miles of roads to be repaved in 2020 with a combination of local and state funding. Jackson County plans to use SPLOST proceeds for its share of the cost.
• approved transfering the right-of-way for Bana Rd. to the City of Commerce. The road is a planned industrial development road that has not been built by the county, but is now needed for the large Band 85 (Rooker) project near the I-85 and the Commerce-Maysville interchange. The project is in the City of Commerce and the city needs the county-owned right-of-way to build the road for that project.
• approved the annual state funding assistance application for the county's transit system and a routine update to the system's Title VI plan.
• name Brad Morris to another 6-year term on the Jackson County Board of Health.
• approve updating the county's alcohol ordinance to match the state code. The vote was 4-1 with commissioner Marty Seagraves dissenting.
