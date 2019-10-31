One rezoning request was denied Oct. 21 by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The board denied a rezoning and special use for eight acres at 2567 Brock Rd., Athens, to allow storage buildings to be built. The move had been recommended for denial by the Jackson County Planning Commission and by county planning staff as incompatible with the surrounding area. One area resident also spoke against the request.
In other zoning action, the BOC approved:
• map amendments for 6.5 acres on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, from rural to suburban and residential to commercial for Atlanta Expedited, LLC.
• rezoning two tracts at 1529 Whitehill School Rd., Commerce, from A-2 to MH and from A-2 to AR.
• rezoning 13.6 acres at 2424 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, from PCFD to A-2.
• rezoning 10 acres at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, from A-R to A-2.
• rezoning .45 acre at 8940 Old Gainesville Hwy. from A-2 to CRC.
• four text amendments to the county unified development code, two of which involved actions to promote green space, one about small wireless facilities and one about third party inspection and plan reviews.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the board approved:
• a resolution requiring wireless providers to meet with county staff at least 30 days prior to making application for a small wireless facility tower.
• the annual airport capital improvement plan.
