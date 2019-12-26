The cost of the new county agricultural facility went up a little more Dec. 16 after the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a $715,000 paving contract for the facility's parking lot. The vote was split 3-2 on the issue.
The contract calls for heavy-duty, reinforced concrete paving so that the area can be used by the county fire training facility as a driving course for fire trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles.
Allied Paving Contractors was awarded the bid. The board further approved using SPLOST-6 funds to finance the additional cost.
Commissioner Ralph Richardson expressed concern regarding the rising expense to complete construction of the facility, noting the cost has already exceeded $5 million.
Richardson and commissioner Chas Hardy voted against the plan and against using SPLOST funds to pay for it.
NEW PLANNING BOARD MEMBER
In other action, the BOC made a number of county committee and agency appointments, including appointing Harold Mull to replace David Ayers on the Jackson County Planning Commission. The board reappointed Steve Wittry to the planning board for another term.
Other re-appointments were: James Scott, Steve Wittry and Shirley Turner to the Board of Adjustment; Charles Harrington and Larry Marchinton to the Dangerous Dog Committee; Clarence Bryant to the Industrial Development Authority; Elizabeth French and Melody Herrington to the Keep Jackson County Beautiful Board of Directors; and Roger Brock, Josh Huskins, Jay Phillips and Jimmy Peck to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, the BOC approved:
• adding Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a paid holiday for county employees.
• purchasing two ambulances through a three-year lease agreement in the amount of $480,000.
• an agreement between the board, the Sheriff and Correct Health to provide inmate medical service during FY2020.
• a professional service agreement with Southeast Corrections, LLC to provide probation services.
• adoption of a resolution to support locally established building design standards for residential dwellings.
• a statewide mutual aid and assistance agreement.
• adoption of the Hazard Mitigation Plan update for 2018-2023.
• a proposal from the Georgia Power Company to acquire an easement for installation of an underground fiber optic line.
• benefits change for public safety employees to include payment of the $20 monthly contribution to the Georgia Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund.
• accepting Hardin Terrace Circle. The approval was contingent upon agreement by the developer to provide a maintenance surety as required through county regulations. In addition, maintenance of the road will be the responsibility of the developer for a period of two years from acceptance of the road by the county and prior to acceptance by the county, the road must meet county standards and be free of any failures.
• a quit claim deed to accept roads and rights-of-way within The Meadows subdivision. Although this subdivision has homes in it, the development fell into non-compliance during a downturn of the economy a few years ago. The quit claim deed is needed in order to be removed from the county non-compliance list and to allow builders to continue to build houses within the development. According to public development director Gina Roy, the road department has inspected the roads within the development and they were found to comply with county requirements.
The BOC also:
• heard from Bill Curtis, Shepherds Crossing resident, who expressed concern regarding a proposal from Comcast Cable to install cable and equipment along county rights-of-way to deliver 5G cellular service within his community. Curtis said his research indicates the service would be harmful to public health. No action was taken by the board.
• heard from Pam Studdard, a property tax consultant representing Hansen Technologies, who came before the board to request consideration regarding a tax issue. According to Studdard, Hansen Technologies failed to file documentation with the tax assessor’s office for the county's freeport exemption prior to the deadline. According to Studdard, the company paid $7,900 for taxes last year, but this year the company received a bill for $177,000. “You can image what a toll this takes on a company,” Studdard said. Studdard said the company has been operating in the county for 10 years and has been granted freeport exemption every year except this year. But the county attorney said the BOC does not have the authority to waive taxes and the taxes are due if freeport exemption was not filed in a timely manner. County Manager Kevin Poe said the tax commissioner's office is agreeable to setting up a payment plan for the company. No action was taken by the BOC.
