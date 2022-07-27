A decomposed body found in a wooded area of Flowery Branch last month has been identified as Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, of Ecuador, according to July 26 social media post by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. According to the post, HCSO investigators notified the victim’s family of her death on Monday, July 25.
Gomez’s body was found on Paradise Point Road on June 20. Shortly thereafter, Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined Gomez was a victim of murder; however, there was nothing at the scene that immediately pointed to her identity. The ongoing investigation, including the release of a composite GBI sketch of the victim, led to her positive identification this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.