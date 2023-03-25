The body of a 61-year-old Hall County man was recovered from Lake Lanier in the area of Bolding Mill Park Saturday afternoon, March 25, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Personnel with the HCSO were called to the park early this morning to investigate a possible drowning near the boat ramp at the park. HCSO in turn contacted the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to assist with the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.