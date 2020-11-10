The Jackson County School System has amended its calendar to add in some remote learning days during the 2021-2022 school year.
Superintendent April Howard told the Jackson County Board of Education that the system wants to have five preset remote days so that parents will know in advance and can plan around those times.
"Some of the things we've learned though the pandemic are things we might want to stick," she said.
The BOE approved the amended calendar on Nov. 9.
The preset remote days will be in September 2021, October 2021, January 2022, February 2022, and March 2022.
In other action, the BOE approved:
• project competition certificates for several elementary school projects to receive state funding.
• a list of surplus equipment to be sol
