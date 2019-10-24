The Jackson County Board of Education approved the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for the new Jackson County High School building at $46.15 million in a called meeting Oct. 18.
The total cost of the project including grading and other expenses is expected to be $68 million.
The price tag of the new high school has evolved over the last two years as the scope of the project changed.
Because the school system still has so much debt service to pay for previous projects on the east side of the county, the BOE wasn't sure initially that the system would have the financial capacity to fully fund a complete new high school campus all at once. There was some discussion early on that only a portion of the new high school would be built in Phase 1, with athletic facilities and further additions done later after some of the older debt is retired.
But the passage in March of $53 million in school bonds gave the green light for the board to proceed with building out the full campus. In addition to bond funding, the system will also use SPLOST funds and possibly some of its general fund reserves to fully fund the project.
The new high school is slated to open for the 2020-2021 school year.
Once the facility is open, the current Jackson County Comprehensive High School buildings in Jefferson will become a college and career academy designed to serve students from all over the county with vocational classes and college courses.
