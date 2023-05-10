Jackson Co. BOE

A price tag of $36.6 million was approved by the Jackson County Board of Education on May 8 for the system's newest elementary school facility being constructed in West Jackson.

The BOE approved the guaranteed maximum price bid for Heroes Elementary School at its meeting Monday night. Carroll Daniel Construction is the construction manager at risk for the project.

