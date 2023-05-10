A price tag of $36.6 million was approved by the Jackson County Board of Education on May 8 for the system's newest elementary school facility being constructed in West Jackson.
The BOE approved the guaranteed maximum price bid for Heroes Elementary School at its meeting Monday night. Carroll Daniel Construction is the construction manager at risk for the project.
The school is slated to be open in the fall of 2024.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board also approved its 2024 salary and supplement schedule following a compensation review completed in recent months. The system approved the state's $2,000 per teacher raise plus a 2% hike on top of that. In addition, the system approved raises for all non-teaching positions as well. The total cost of the raises is expected to be $2.6 million in the FY24 budget.
During its Thursday work session meeting, the BOE reviewed the new salary plans and also got a preview of a proposed $133.4 million FY2024 budget.
In addition to the pay raises, the system is also expected to see a $4.2 million increase in its contribution to the state health insurance system for employees and a $2.5 million set aside for land acquisitions for future facilities sites. Staffing and operations for the new Legacy Knoll Middle Schools, which will open in the fall of 2023, is expected to add another $1.79 million to the FY24 budge.
The system has not yet set its millage rate for the year, but based on early data anticipates its taxable digest to go up around 21%. That will likely mean a decline in the millage rate when it is set later this year.
During Monday's BOE meeting, several citizens spoke to the board about the current higher property assessments and lobbied the board for raising exemptions for senior citizens.
OTHER ACTION
In other action Monday night, the board approved:
• renewing its contact with Centigix Crisis Alert systems for its schools. Much of the $513,000 cost will be paid for by state security funding monies.
• renewing its contract with Yellowstone Landscaping for grounds maintenance services at its schools and facilities.
• upgrading its radio system to match the ongoing county emergency system upgrades. The cost of the upgrade is expected to be $482,400 spread over three years.
