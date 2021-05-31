The Jackson County Board of Education approved two bids in a brief called meeting on May 25.
The board awarded a $210,000 contract to Yellowstone for school grounds maintenance. The BOE also approved a bid of $86,500 from Surface Matters to repave the parking lot at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
The board also approved a list of personnel for the upcoming school year.
