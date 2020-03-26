The Jackson County Board of Education approved several items in a call meeting on March 13.
Among the items approved by the board were:
• the creation of a safety and security supervisor position in the system starting with the FY2021 year.
• a new phone system for the school to replace a 20-year-old system.
• the purchase of furniture from Georgia Specialty Equipment for the new high school, the Empower center and East Jackson Middle School.
