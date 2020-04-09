The impact of the COVID-19 virus was the main topic of conversation at last week's online meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education.
Superintendent April Howard said the system's most pressing issue was to find a way to honor students and graduating seniors now that Georgia has canceled regular classes for the remainder of the academic year.
Howard said the system plans to have a graduation ceremony for its seniors at its two high schools. For now, the system will keep its current graduation dates in place and will add three additional backup dates in June and July.
Meanwhile, the system will continue with its at-home distance learning for the remainder of the school year which ends May 22. Officials told the board that most students have online access and that the system is establishing internet hot-spots in areas where it's needed for students to have access.
OTHER NOTES
Some other notes from last week's BOE meeting:
• The 2021-2022 school calendar adds some extra flex-days at the start of the school year to help get ready for the opening of the new high school and the new Empower learning center.
• Site work continues at the new high school location with social distancing in place, officials said. So far, the supply chain for the construction project hasn't been affected by the virus dislocations.
• Financially, the system has seen some decrease in sales tax revenues before the impact of the virus. Officials said they hope the coming months won't see a "drastic" decrease in sales tax revenues due to the economic slowdown, but the increases over previous months should help balance against the anticipated decreases. The system expected to have a reserve balance over $16 million at the end of the fiscal year in June.
• Some system employees have been reassigned to different duties, such as helping deliver meals, in light of the school closures. Most systems in the area are attempting to avoid layoffs for the rest of the fiscal year, officials said.
• The system continues with its delivery of meals on Mondays and Thursdays (that will be suspended during spring break week.) The system delivers meals to areas where there is the most need, officials said.
• School social workers are working with families during the shutdown to make sure students needs are being met.
