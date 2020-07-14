I’m small and clear with a scroll tucked inside,
For many weeks, downtown leaders have put me in places to hide.
“Hunters” solve clues and search for my hiding spot,
When they find me, they collect “Downtown Dollars” to shop.
---
Over the past few weeks, downtown Braselton leaders have used a creative way to draw people to the city’s downtown area.
Small bottles were hidden in various outdoor locations across downtown Braselton as part of the Bottle Hunt. Downtown leaders posted riddles each week on social media, offering clues to where the bottle was hidden.
The project will wrap up this week, with 13 bottles hidden in total.
Amy Pinnell, downtown director for Braselton, said they’d been planning a scavenger hunt in the town's downtown area for some time.
“This project was something our office had been working on for quite some time,” she said. “Jessica Payne had the original idea to create some sort of downtown treasure hunt.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March, forcing local businesses to close temporarily or scale back operations. Pinnell said their office started developing strategies to help support those businesses once they were able to reopen.
“When COVID-19 closed so many of our downtown businesses, we immediately began developing strategies to support them upon reopening and ways to drive foot traffic back into our downtown,” Pinnell said. “Once local authorities began encouraging outdoor activities, we wanted to give people a reason to come back into downtown so we felt it was the perfect time to launch the bottle hunt.”
Bottles are filled with “Downtown Dollars,” a gift certificate that can be used in downtown businesses.
“Downtown Dollars are funded by the Braselton Main Street as a marketing tool,” Pinnell added. “It doesn’t cost the business anything to accept them and they are reimbursed by the Braselton Main Street program.”
Pinnell said they also used the bottle hunt during Historic Preservation Month in May, allowing the town to highlight its historic facilities.
“The bottle hunt also worked in nicely with Historic Preservation Month,” said Pinnell. “Normally during the month of May, we highlight our history and historic buildings in downtown so we incorporated the hunt with a history lesson. This project just tied together everything for us.”
