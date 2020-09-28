Former Georgia Attorney General Michael Bowers has joined an Athens law firm, leaving an Atlanta firm where he had practiced law for 20 years.
The move puts Bowers closer to his family farm near Commerce.
Bowers has joined the firm of Johnson Marlowe LLP in Athens. Dustin Marlowe, one of the firm's principals, is also from Jackson County.
"Mike's presence here will elevate our lawyers and the services that we provide our clients,” said Marlowe.
Bowers served as the Attorney General of the State of Georgia from 1981 to 1997 and is the former chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission.
“I am happy to be working with Spence, Dustin, and the rest of their team. They have the right people in place to do excellent work and have a proven record of success. I look forward to many more years of practice —and to helping folks, which is what any good lawyer ought to set out to do,” said Bowers.
Over his storied career, Bowers handled high-stakes business disputes, led government and independent investigations, and successfully tried dozens of cases to verdict.
“We are humbled and honored that a lawyer of Mike’s stature would choose our firm to continue his practice,” said Spence Johnson.
