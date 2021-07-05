Bradley Hill has been named Hoschton’s chief of police. The move will take effect Aug. 2 upon the official reactivation of the city’s police department.
The Hoschton City Council approved the move at a special called meeting June 29.
During a separate special called meeting July 1, the council approved the purchase of a silver 2021 Dodge Durango for $34,779 to serve as its first patrol vehicle and approved Hill’s annual salary at $75,000 as police chief.
Hill began his career in community service as a volunteer at the West Jackson Fire Department (WJFD) shortly after graduating from Jackson County Comprehensive High School in 2000. While volunteering at WJFD, he held the rank of rescue chief and lieutenant and was offered a job as a detention officer at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).
In 2004, he was promoted to deputy sheriff and was again promoted in 2008 to patrol corporal. In 2012, he was named patrol sergeant and later became patrol lieutenant in 2015. He received his most recent promotion in 2017 as an investigator, which is his current position at JCSO.
“I took an interest in it at 19 years old and here I am 20 years later still working at the sheriff’s office. It's a great place to work,” he said.
Throughout his tenure at JCSO, Hill has logged over 1,900 training hours and has received specialized training in laser and radar operation. Hill is a certified law enforcement instructor and firearms instructor and has completed all three levels of supervision provided at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
His ultimate goal as police chief is to create the most community-oriented police department as possible. “With the city’s recent growth, the community deserves a police department,” said Hill.
“I want to lead a community-oriented police department so the citizens look forward to dealing with us and come to us in a time of need,” he said.
Depending on the community’s needs moving forward, the city plans to add at least one officer and patrol vehicle every six months to a year.
In other business, the council:
● approved MHM Construction’s bid for sidewalk repairs throughout The Village at Hoschton community. The approved bid will cost the city $18,144.
● tabled selecting bids for roof repairs at 153 Mulberry Road, a property the city recently purchased. The council will make its division on the matter during its regular council meeting July 19.
