Braselton is accepting applications for the Citizens Academy Program.
"The Town of Braselton Government Citizens Academy Program is a unique opportunity for citizens to develop a better understanding about Town of Braselton Government," town leaders said.
Each month covers a different topic related to town service provision.
The Citizens Academy begins in May and is held for six months on the third Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. (except October which goes until 10 p.m.). for six months.
Space is limited to the first 10 qualified applicants and the classes fill quickly.
More information is available on the application, which can be downloaded on the town's website on the Get Involved page.
