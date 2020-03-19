Applications are being accepted for the 2020 class of the Braselton Citizens Academy.
The classes are held from May to October on the third Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. There are also optional other days for special tours and law enforcement ride-alongs.
Classes cover all aspects of Braselton's government structure and responsibilities. Members get a "true behind the scenes look" at how Braselton performs its daily tasks and special events.
Applications will be accepted through May 1. Class size is limited.
Download the application at https://www.braselton.net/news_detail_T6_R56.php.
