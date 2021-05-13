The Town of Braselton is accepting input on its development code update. Those wishing to comment have until Memorial Day to do so.
"These changes would affect open space preservation, architecture and design, signage, and more in the next generation of development in Braselton," town leaders said.
To submit input, visit https://braseltonudc.konveio.com.
