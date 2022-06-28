The Town of Braselton has announced its schedule of events for its July 4 celebration, which will be held downtown Monday, starting at 5 p.m.
The festivities will include a parade, festival and fireworks show, along with live music. Fireworks begin at dark.
Here is the schedule:
•5 p.m., food trucks open
•5:30-6 p.m., North Georgia Winds concert
•6-6:30 p.m., parade on Hwy. 53
•6:30-9:30 p.m., Soul Purpose Band
