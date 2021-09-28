The Town of Braselton will host a public art master plan open house on Oct. 19 in the police department community room at 5040 Hwy. 53.
Visit www.BraseltonPublicArt.com to learn more about the public art master planning process and to share idea on the future of public art in Braselton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.