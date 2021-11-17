The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday (Nov. 15) upheld planning director Kevin Keller’s interpretation of the town’s conditional use regulations as it pertains to a senior living community and the application of a conditional use permit granted several years ago.
In 2009, Oaks Senior Living, LLC. received a conditional use permit to develop a restricted use senior living community off Thompson Mill Road near its intersection with Spout Springs Road. Along with an assisted living and memory care component, an independent living component consisting of a two-story multi-family building and three detached quadruplex cottages, was also included in the two-phase development plan. The independent living would be connected to the assisted living building and the two would share certain services, primarily the dining room and other meal services.
However, after the Oaks Senior Living received conditional use approval, they moved forward with plans for the assisted living building, which was constructed and has been occupied for over ten years, but the independent living component was never built. According to Keller, the developer later subdivided the five-acre property to create a standalone parcel, which it planned to sell, and is the subject part of the implementation of the conditional use.
Although the five-acre tract is still owned by Oaks Senior Living, the property is currently under contract and development with Atlanta-based Landbridge Development, LLC, who subsequently submitted an application to rezone the property from general commercial to multi-family residential use, which remains pending before the Braselton Town Council.
In addition to the rezoning application, principal of Landbridge Development Gary Hammond also requested an interpretation by planning staff to see if the original conditional use approval granted to Oaks Senior Living in 2009 would apply to their project, which would allow them to build without any rezoning.
According to Keller, planning staff made its decision in terms of the applicability of the original conditional use to the new project. They concluded the original conditional use approval for Oaks Senior Living cannot apply in this case because it’s not consistent with the original application’s depiction of an integrated senior living component under single-management ownership.
“The Landbridge project is a totally separate project in all aspects,” said Keller.
What’s more, the development code states that conditional use approvals expire after one year if some sort of action that would further the implementation of the conditional use hasn’t been taken, said Keller.
According to Hammond, “it’s very typical for each phase to be owned by different special purpose entities and for future phases to deviate slightly from the original concept plan as market orders change.”
“If timeframes are imposed, which they often are by the municipality, that's typically a timeframe on the day you start the first phase and then it may take 10 to 14 years without any penalties,” said Hammond.
The attorney representing Landbridge Development, Emily Preston, pointed to the text of the development code, where she said there is no definition for “assisted living” in the town’s development code. Without clearly defining a difference between the development’s two components in its code, “the town does not have the legal ability to come back and impose it now,” she said.
It was Preston’s overall position that if both development phases were considered as one single retirement community instead of separate entities, the one-year requirement for construction to begin was met with the completion of phase one.
In his rebuttal, Keller clarified that when he wrote his letter responding to Hammond’s request, “it was a completely separate independent facility.”
“Any kind of offer of a project redesign to work out something with Oaks to integrate the two facilities, is information that came along as they did their appeal,” he said.
After the board conducted a brief open deliberation, board member Dale Shapiro made the motion to uphold the planning director’s interpretation, Matt Kicklighter seconded the motion, which the board passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.