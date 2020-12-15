Braselton leaders recently gave the nod for a request to allow a drive-thru in the Riverstone Braselton development. The applicant is targeting a national smoothie chain for the site.
The Braselton Town Council voted Dec. 14 to approve the conditional use drive-thru request on a .72-acre tract on Friendship Rd.
Developers plan a 5,000 square foot retail center, which will have multiple tenants.
The request was approved with several conditions, including a stipulation that only 2,000 sq. ft. of the building can be used by the drive-thru tenant. Another condition limits the hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Council member Jim Joedecke was the lone "nay" vote against the move, citing concerns with potential traffic issues and the increasing number of drive-thru restaurants in the Hwy. 211 area.
“I am concerned that we will have a situation not too long from now where we could have drive-thrus up and down (Hwy.) 211," Joedecke said.
Joedecke added that as more drive-thrus are approved in the Hwy. 211 area, it will be easier for developers to argue that future proposed drive-thrus fit with the character of the area.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council approved:
•an alcohol beverage request for Larry Monroe for Cotton Calf Kitchen.
•an alcohol beverage request for Daniel Pinto for Diablos.
•an alcohol beverage license for Jill Harr for Johnny’s Pizza.
•a concept plan for a conservation subdivision on Davis St. The council previously approved the project, but developers didn’t yet have a concept plan for the conservation subdivision when the request was approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.