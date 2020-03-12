Braselton leaders recently gave the go-ahead for a large residential project near Chateau Elan.
The Braselton Town Council voted March 9 to approve annexation, rezoning and a master plan change for 141 acres off Duncan Creek Rd. (Only 30.63 acres of that was annexed.)
Meritage Homes of Georgia plans to construct a large residential development on the property. Developers initially planned 321 detached, single-family lots.
Meritage submitted a new site plan March 9, and the council's vote was contingent on the project "substantially conforming" with that new site plan.
The request was approved in a split vote after a disagreement among council members over the buffer size alongside the Legends at Chateau Elan.
Council member Jim Joedecke first made a motion to approve the request, proposing a 150-foot setback/buffer alongside the Legends property. But Peggy Slappey recommended lowering that to 125-feet.
“This is at least five times the required buffer for any other residential community,” she said.
Joedecke argued that given the density being proposed, the 150-foot buffer was reasonable. He was the lone "nay" vote on the revised motion.
The request was approved with several conditions, including the construction of an 8-foot black vinyl-coated chain link fence to run a minimum of 100 feet from the Legends of Chateau Elan lots and a maximum of 30 feet from from the property line of the Meritage homeowners.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council approved:
•a massage ordinance as approved by the FBI which will allow the town to run national background checks on massage establishments.
•a bid for VP Buildings totaling $858,000 for the Braselton Civic Center’s pre-engineered metal building. Various other trades for the project were over budget and are being reconsidered.
•a special event request for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
•appointing Neville Erasmus to the Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority.
•appointing Matt Kicklighter to the Zoning Board of Appeals District 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.