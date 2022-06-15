The Braselton Town Council has approved six-year intergovernmental SPLOST agreements with Gwinnett and Jackson counties and OK’d a LOST agreement with Hall County.
The council made the moves with unanimous votes Monday (June 13).
Braselton designated that two-thirds of its Gwinnett County funds go to transportation and the other third go to recreation. Those designations don’t include $2.8 million in Gwinnett SPLOST funds earmarked for Braselton’s proposed multi-modal bridge over Hwy. 211. The town expects $5.7 million in Gwinnett SPLOST revenue over the six-year period.
As for Jackson County SPLOST, 73% of those funds will be devoted to transpiration while 25% will be applied to toward the town’s civic center bond debt. Braselton leaders are also designating that a 2% slice of Jackson County SPLOST funds go toward upgrading the town’s downtown park community center.
The town expects $6.16 million in Jackson County SPLOST over the six-year span.
As for Hall County, the town will receive 1.6% of all LOST money collected over the next 10 years. That percentage is based on the number of Braselton residents who live in Hall County.
NEW PUD GUIDELINES
The council approved new PUD guidelines that limit single-use residential structures to 50% within the development.
The move essentially prevents a developer from creating a PUD development made up almost exclusively residential property. Under the new guidelines, 30% of PUD property must be reserved for recreational space, up from the previously-required 20%.
The amendments would not apply to property currently zoned PUD.
The move passed 4-1 with councilman Jim Joedecke providing the “no” vote. He said he preferred more residential components in a PUD proposal.
In another change to PUD guidelines, the council approved an amendment stipulating that no multi-family or residential living units be located on the first floor of any building, except for single-family residences located on its own fee-simple lot. Joedecke also voted “no” to that measure.
PROPOSED BUDGET
The council reviewed the town’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget during its Thursday (June 9) work session. It will vote on it Friday (June 17, 4 p.m.) during a called meeting. The town projects nearly $8.48 million in general fund revenue, up from $7.45 million budgeted in FY2022. The proposed budget calls for just under $6.02 million in general fund spending — up by $439,140 or 7.9% over FY2022 — leaving $2.46 million for debt service and reserves.
Meanwhile, the town expects $11.19 million in water and sewer revenue in its FY 2023 water and sewer budget, up slightly from $11.02 million in FY2022.
Braselton also expects the following budget numbers from these additional funds: stormwater fund,$425,025; civic center fund, $460,010; visitor’s bureau fund, $2.79 million; downtown development authority fund, $106,085; and the urban redevelopment agency fund, $492,015.
The visitors bureau, downtown development authority and urban redevelopment agency will all vote on their budgets separately.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved an amendment that limits an applicant to one public hearing postponement. This would apply to public hearings before the town council, planning commission or board of zoning appeals.
Any deferrals following that are at council’s or the boards’ discretion.
Applicants wanting to defer a public hearing must provide notification at least three calendar days in advance. A $100-per-deferral fee will be charged.
•approved an amendment to replace the term “fast food” with “restaurant drive-in/drive-through” for consistency in the town’s development code. Additionally, new restaurant drive-in/drive-throughs will now require a conditional use permit in zoning districts where “fast food” was previously permitted by right. The amendment also requires a conditional use permit for any new gas stations and convenience stores in the town’s neighborhood and commercial zoning districts. The amendment would not supersede regulations in more restrictive overlay districts where the use is prohibited.
•approved amendments that allow an applicant to combine a variance request or conditional-use permit request with a zoning change request.
•granted a new alcoholic beverage license for Arthur Roberson for Dollar General on Beaver Dam Rd.
•granted a special event permit for Stephen Stone of Brew Crew of North Georgia for Braselton’s Fourth of July celebration.
•appointed Mark Huber to the board of zoning appeals for District 1. The appointment was made by District 1 council member Becky Richardson.
•approved the final commercial site plan for the Braselton Village PUD. The developer requested exceptions to conditions requiring Town of Braselton street lights, which are more expensive, and brick pavers for crosswalks (the developer requested stamp concrete instead). The council, however, approved the site plan using the planning director’s recommendations.
