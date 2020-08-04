A request to develop an apartment project in the Braselton area crossed a hurdle earlier this week.
The Hall County Planning Commission voted Monday, Aug. 3, to recommend approval of a rezoning on 30.66 acres off Thompson Mill Rd. near Spout Springs Rd. from agricultural residential to planned residential development. The Hall County Board of Commissioners will hold a second hearing on the request on Aug. 27.
Developers plan to construct a 350-unit gated apartment complex with the residences split between 13 buildings.
The project, called Braselton Commons, would include a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments. Brian Rochester, who spoke for the application, told the planning board that 45-percent will be one-bedroom units and another 45-percent would be two-bedroom units (with the remaining 10-percent having three bedrooms).
He described the project as a “resort” development that will pull millennials and active adults.
“There’s beginning to be a much larger demographic of people looking to live in these (what they call) lock-and-leave resorts where they can live there but they don’t have the cares of being an everyday homeowner,” Rochester said.
OPPOSITION CONCERNED WITH OVERCROWDING, CHARACTER
The request has raised significant opposition from Braselton area residents. Over 1,000 people signed an online petition against the request and a handful of residents spoke against the project at the planning meeting.
Clearwater resident Heath West cited issues with overcrowding in that area and the impact increased traffic would have on Thompson Mill Rd.
“…this is not something that is needed in our overcrowded area,” he said.
Reunion resident John Marshall voiced concerns with the development conforming to the existing development pattern in that area.
“If this development is approved, you’re opening up the area to become apartment row,” he said. “Negatively impacting the single-family home developments of Del Webb, Chateau Elan, Reunion and other neighborhoods nearby.”
Marshall also noted his concerns that the development would only have one entrance/exit. Rochester later noted the entrance/exit requirements would ultimately be decided during the planning phase and must be approved by the fire marshal.
A NEEDED CHANGE?
Rochester noted he worked on the rezonings of several area developments — including Reunion and the Village at Deaton Creek — and said citizens were opposed to those projects at the time, too.
“…there’s always been opposition because people just don’t like change,” he said.
But Rochester noted there’s a need for workforce housing in that growing area, specifically citing Northeast Georgia Medical Center, which is located within miles of the proposed development.
“One of the things that they’re finding is that housing for their workers is becoming a bigger and bigger issue for them to resolve,” he said.
Rochester said other approved projects in the area have a comparable or higher density per acre. He stressed the project “makes sense” in the area, which is located near other multi-family projects and commercial developments.
“If not here, where?” asked Rochester. “And if we’re not going to do this, how are we going to serve the workforce housing that we need so desperately…”
Planners ultimately approved the request with a number of conditions, including some offered by the developers. Among the conditions offered by developers were: Not having government subsidized financing or rent; extending the sidewalk on Thompson Mill Rd. across an existing development if it can be done in the right-of-way, in addition to the sidewalk in front of the Braselton Commons development; and making road improvements found necessary in a future traffic study.
